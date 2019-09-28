|
|
JOHANNA CORNELIA
VAN STEENBEEK
23 October 1924 - 22 September 2019
Together again with her beloved Bill (Wim).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Matt and Debbie, Jo and Peter.
Loved Nanna of Kylie and Mick,
Nicole and Adam, Nathan and Ale,
Daniel and Carla, Andrew and Gary, Mike
and Great-Nanna of Ella, Chloe, Demi;
Will and Archie; Mia, Alyssa and Hannah;
Kaia and Indie.
Adored by family and friends in both
Australia and Holland.
Singing 'Tee-lah-lah-lah-lah' and
fishing with Poppy Van in heaven.
The funeral service for Johanna will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
2 October 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019