Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna VAN STEENBEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna VAN STEENBEEK


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Johanna VAN STEENBEEK Obituary
JOHANNA CORNELIA

VAN STEENBEEK

23 October 1924 - 22 September 2019



Together again with her beloved Bill (Wim).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Matt and Debbie, Jo and Peter.

Loved Nanna of Kylie and Mick,

Nicole and Adam, Nathan and Ale,

Daniel and Carla, Andrew and Gary, Mike

and Great-Nanna of Ella, Chloe, Demi;

Will and Archie; Mia, Alyssa and Hannah;

Kaia and Indie.



Adored by family and friends in both

Australia and Holland.



Singing 'Tee-lah-lah-lah-lah' and

fishing with Poppy Van in heaven.



The funeral service for Johanna will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

2 October 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.