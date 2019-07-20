Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
John AGIUS


1938 - 2019
John AGIUS Obituary
JOHN "JONNY" AGIUS A lovely man. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 16th of July 2019. Aged 80 years. Loving husband of Marjorie for 57 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Betty, Vicki and Brian Kinnane, David and Melissa, and Philip. Adored Pepa of Stephanie, Rebecca, Nicholas and Timothy; Joseph and Louis. Loved son of Savior and Nina (both dec) and brother of Rita, Tessie, Charlie, Katy, Joe, Laly, Frank, Michael, Maree and their families. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and all who cared for John in 14b and 4a of TCH and in Clare Holland House. He said 'You're all Angels'. Funeral Mass for John will be celebrated at Saint Benedict's Catholic Church, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah on Tuesday, 23 July 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
