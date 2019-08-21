|
|
JOHN ARGANESE
12 March 1966 - 18 August 2019
Beloved husband of Rita.
Much loved father of Sarena and Carla.
Cherished son of Rosa and Giovanni (dec).
Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle,
great-uncle and friend to many.
Rosary service will be held in the
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, tomorrow
Thursday evening at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass for John will be held at
St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue,
Forrest on Friday, 23 August 2019,
commencing at 10 am.
Burial will be held at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019