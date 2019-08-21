Home
John ARGANESE


1966 - 2019
John ARGANESE Obituary
JOHN ARGANESE

12 March 1966 - 18 August 2019



Beloved husband of Rita.

Much loved father of Sarena and Carla.

Cherished son of Rosa and Giovanni (dec).

Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle,

great-uncle and friend to many.



Rosary service will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, tomorrow

Thursday evening at 6:30 pm.



Funeral Mass for John will be held at

St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue,

Forrest on Friday, 23 August 2019,

commencing at 10 am.

Burial will be held at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019
