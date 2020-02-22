Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
St Christopher's Cathedral
Manuka
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John BENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John BENSON

Add a Memory
John BENSON Obituary
John Vincent Benson



Peacefully passed away on 18th February 2020, aged 84 years.



Loving husband of Joan (dec).

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth & Geoffrey, Craig (dec),

Patricia & Robert, Eugene, Annette & Steven, Bernadette and Mark & Robyn.

Loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and

10 great grandchildren.



Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral to be held at

St Christopher's Cathedral, Manuka ACT, on Monday 24th February, commencing at 2pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -