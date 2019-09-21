Home
John BODMAN

John BODMAN Obituary
John Allan Bodman

18.11.1940 - 17.9.2019



Son of Allan and Maisie (both dec).

Loving husband of Sue for 58 years.

Best friend and father to his boys,

Gary, David and Andrew and fond

father-in-law to Belinda, Deb and Fiona.

World's best Pop to Bec and Steve,

Rach and Liam, Gracie, Tom,

Jamie, Cal and Rosie,

Harry, Emmy and Holly.

Loving Great Grandpop to Max and Lily.



A great friend to many

he will be dearly missed.

He enjoyed every minute of a life well lived.



A service in celebration of John's life,

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on

THURSDAY 26 September 2019,

commencing at 3.00pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

The Cancer Council ACT

would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
