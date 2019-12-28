|
|
JOHN HOWARD BROOK
25.1.1931 - 12.12.2019
Brother of Philip and David;
Brother-in-law of Wendy and Dietlinde;
Uncle of Christian and Alexandra
and Christian's wife Sonia and their
children Riley and Mason.
An Australian Diplomat and family historian.
A private person, compassionate and
generous to his fellow man.
Lover of Shakespeare
and sailing in his dinghy.
Our sincere gratitude to the
Staff of Carey Gardens
Aged Care Centre for their loving
care to John, especially Jill Dexter
and Dr Bili Malek.
Passed away peacefully and
privately cremated.
Patriarch of our family.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019