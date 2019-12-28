Home
John BROOK

John BROOK Obituary
JOHN HOWARD BROOK

25.1.1931 - 12.12.2019



Brother of Philip and David;

Brother-in-law of Wendy and Dietlinde;

Uncle of Christian and Alexandra

and Christian's wife Sonia and their

children Riley and Mason.



An Australian Diplomat and family historian.

A private person, compassionate and

generous to his fellow man.

Lover of Shakespeare

and sailing in his dinghy.



Our sincere gratitude to the

Staff of Carey Gardens

Aged Care Centre for their loving

care to John, especially Jill Dexter

and Dr Bili Malek.



Passed away peacefully and

privately cremated.



Patriarch of our family.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019
