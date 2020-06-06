|
Dr John 'Doc' James Bruha
21 February 1938 - 1 June 2020
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care
Stirling, aged 82.
Much loved husband of Lily (dec).
Loved Brother of David (dec) and Barbara,
Loving father of Matt, Mick and Danny,
and father in law of Beth and Mon.
Step father of Bruce, Terri, Poh Chean
and Siew Lian.
Much Loved Grandfather and Great
grandfather.
A life long educator and pioneer for the
cause of BahÃ¡'u'llÃ¡h.
Ascended to the realms in the
Supreme Heights.
A service has been held.
A Memorial Service will be held later in
the year at a date to be advised to enable
friends to celebrate his life.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020