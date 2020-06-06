Home
John BRUHA


1938 - 2020
Dr John 'Doc' James Bruha

21 February 1938 - 1 June 2020



Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care

Stirling, aged 82.



Much loved husband of Lily (dec).

Loved Brother of David (dec) and Barbara,

Loving father of Matt, Mick and Danny,

and father in law of Beth and Mon.

Step father of Bruce, Terri, Poh Chean

and Siew Lian.

Much Loved Grandfather and Great

grandfather.



A life long educator and pioneer for the

cause of BahÃ¡'u'llÃ¡h.

Ascended to the realms in the

Supreme Heights.



A service has been held.



A Memorial Service will be held later in

the year at a date to be advised to enable

friends to celebrate his life.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
