John BULLOCK


1960 - 2019
John BULLOCK Obituary
JOHN BULLOCK

'Bubby'

4 October 1960 - 23 August 2019



Beloved son of Judy and Bill.

Adored husband of Patsy.

Much loved father of Kylie, Danielle, Jarryd,

Temeka and Olivia.

Treasured grandfather of Bradley, Shania,

Jamie, Riley and Harper.

Cherished brother of Debbie, Ricky,

Neville, Scott and Dean.



Always in our hearts, never to be forgotten



The funeral service for Bubby will be held in

All Saints Anglican Church,

9-15 Cowper St, Ainslie

on WEDNESDAY 4 September 2019

commencing at 1pm.



At the conclusion of the service burial

will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
