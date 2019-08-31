|
|
JOHN BULLOCK
'Bubby'
4 October 1960 - 23 August 2019
Beloved son of Judy and Bill.
Adored husband of Patsy.
Much loved father of Kylie, Danielle, Jarryd,
Temeka and Olivia.
Treasured grandfather of Bradley, Shania,
Jamie, Riley and Harper.
Cherished brother of Debbie, Ricky,
Neville, Scott and Dean.
Always in our hearts, never to be forgotten
The funeral service for Bubby will be held in
All Saints Anglican Church,
9-15 Cowper St, Ainslie
on WEDNESDAY 4 September 2019
commencing at 1pm.
At the conclusion of the service burial
will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019