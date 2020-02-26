Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
North Belconnen Uniting Church
30 Conley Drive
Melba
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John CANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CANNING


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
John CANNING Obituary
JOHN ROBERT CANNING

11 June 1935 - 21 February 2020



Passed away peacefully.



Beloved husband of Ching.

Father and father-in-law of

Mark and Nikki, Sarah and Cornelius.

Grandfather of Elijah, Jemimah, Isaac, Mercy, Abigail, Jonathon, and Levi.



The family thank the staff from the

Aged Care and Palliative Care teams at the

Canberra Hospital for the dignity and kindness with which they cared for John.



A memorial service to give thanks for

John's life will be held at

North Belconnen Uniting Church,

30 Conley Drive, Melba on

MONDAY, 2 March 2020,

commencing at 2.00pm.



Privately cremated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -