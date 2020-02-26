|
|
JOHN ROBERT CANNING
11 June 1935 - 21 February 2020
Passed away peacefully.
Beloved husband of Ching.
Father and father-in-law of
Mark and Nikki, Sarah and Cornelius.
Grandfather of Elijah, Jemimah, Isaac, Mercy, Abigail, Jonathon, and Levi.
The family thank the staff from the
Aged Care and Palliative Care teams at the
Canberra Hospital for the dignity and kindness with which they cared for John.
A memorial service to give thanks for
John's life will be held at
North Belconnen Uniting Church,
30 Conley Drive, Melba on
MONDAY, 2 March 2020,
commencing at 2.00pm.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020