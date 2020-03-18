|
|
JOHN ALEXANDER CHAMBERLAIN
25 June 1936 - 13 March 2020
Beloved partner of Jan.
Dearly loved Dad to Susan, Mark,
Gayle and Jason.
Grandad to David, Simon, Felicity,
Cy, Dimity and Tristan.
Great-grandad to Mia and Kiara.
John to Fiona, Kim, Dawn and their families.
Forever in Our Hearts
Special thanks to Ward 10A at
The Canberra Hospital for taking special care
of John over the last four weeks.
The funeral service for John will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Thursday,
19 March 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020