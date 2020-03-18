Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen
View Map
JOHN CHAMBERLAIN
JOHN CHAMBERLAIN

JOHN CHAMBERLAIN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
JOHN CHAMBERLAIN Obituary
JOHN ALEXANDER CHAMBERLAIN

25 June 1936 - 13 March 2020



Beloved partner of Jan.

Dearly loved Dad to Susan, Mark,

Gayle and Jason.

Grandad to David, Simon, Felicity,

Cy, Dimity and Tristan.

Great-grandad to Mia and Kiara.

John to Fiona, Kim, Dawn and their families.



Forever in Our Hearts



Special thanks to Ward 10A at

The Canberra Hospital for taking special care

of John over the last four weeks.



The funeral service for John will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Thursday,

19 March 2020, commencing at 10:30am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
