Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sanford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CLARK


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
John CLARK Obituary
JOHN (REX) CLARK



26 January 1926 - 12 December 2019



Passed away peacefully at home.

Together again with his wife Jan.



Beloved father of Marianne, Tony and Jenny.

Beloved grandfather of Graham, Jeffery,

Christopher, Jamie and Maigan.

Great grandfather of their children.



A truly great man who

will be sadly missed.



The funeral service for Rex will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sanford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

20 December 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -