|
|
JOHN (REX) CLARK
26 January 1926 - 12 December 2019
Passed away peacefully at home.
Together again with his wife Jan.
Beloved father of Marianne, Tony and Jenny.
Beloved grandfather of Graham, Jeffery,
Christopher, Jamie and Maigan.
Great grandfather of their children.
A truly great man who
will be sadly missed.
The funeral service for Rex will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sanford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
20 December 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019