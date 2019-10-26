|
|
JOHN CRACROFT-WILSON
(JOHN WILSON)
Of Finovino Fine Wines
31 March 1944 - 16 October 2019
Dearly loved son of Marie and Leo
Cracroft-Wilson (both deceased)
Christchurch, NZ.
Loved brother of Gloria and Daniel
of Sydney, NSW.
Stepdad to Mark, Leanne & Stuart.
Loved partner and best friend of Ailsa.
All are welcome to celebrate the life of John
at St Peter's Anglican Church, Watling Place,
Weston on THURSDAY 31 October 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
A private committal will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019