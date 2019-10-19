|
|
JOHN DANASSIS
4.10.1947 - 15.10.2019
Dearly loved Husband of Roula
Cherished Father to
Tina, George and Andriana.
Adored Father-in-law of
Anthony, Peter and Natalie.
Inspiring Grandfather to Christian,
Ethan, Tiana and Helena.
You will always be in our hearts,
And will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are warmly invited
to attend the funeral service for John.
To be held in Greek Orthodox Church
of St Demetrios, Campbell Street,
Queanbeyan on TUESDAY
22 October 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of the service burial
will take place in the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019