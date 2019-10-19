Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6299 2627
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DANASSIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN DANASSIS


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
JOHN DANASSIS Obituary
JOHN DANASSIS

4.10.1947 - 15.10.2019



Dearly loved Husband of Roula

Cherished Father to

Tina, George and Andriana.

Adored Father-in-law of

Anthony, Peter and Natalie.

Inspiring Grandfather to Christian,

Ethan, Tiana and Helena.



You will always be in our hearts,

And will never be forgotten.



Family and friends are warmly invited

to attend the funeral service for John.

To be held in Greek Orthodox Church

of St Demetrios, Campbell Street,

Queanbeyan on TUESDAY

22 October 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



At the conclusion of the service burial

will take place in the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive Queanbeyan.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.