RATE Reverend Father John Hilton 15 November 1945 - 22 September 2019 A Vigil Mass for Reverend Father John Rate MSC will be held on Monday night 30th September 9pm at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 420 Seaview Rd Henley Beach, SA. The Mass of Christian Burial for Reverend Father Rate MSC will be celebrated on Tuesday, 1st October 2019 at 2:00 pm in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 420 Seaview Road, Henley Beach SA. Following the Mass at Henley Beach, the coffin will be transported to Sydney. A Mass of remembrance will be offered at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church Randwick on Friday 4th of October. At 2:00 pm on the same day Rev Father John Rate will be buried in the MSC Community Cemetery, St Mary's Towers, 415 Douglas Park Drive, Douglas Park, NSW on Friday 4th of October 2019. May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be loved by all. ELLIOTT FUNERAL SERVICES 76 Anzac Highway, Everard Pk, SA (08)8297 1544
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 27, 2019