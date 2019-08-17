|
|
JOHN HODNIK
11.01.1971 - 15.08.2019
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family
Loving husband of Katrina for 25 years.
Devoted father of Rebecca and Jeremy.
Father-in-law of Alan and Cassie.
Much love Papa of Jayden, Evie,
Levi and Iylah.
Forever in our hearts
The Funeral Service for John will be held in
Holy Family Catholic Church
cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres Gowrie,
on FRIDAY 23 August 2019,
commencing at 12.30pm.
Cremation will follow at Norwood
Park Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone
Disease would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019