Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for John HODNIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HODNIK


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
John HODNIK Obituary
JOHN HODNIK

11.01.1971 - 15.08.2019



Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by his loving family



Loving husband of Katrina for 25 years.

Devoted father of Rebecca and Jeremy.

Father-in-law of Alan and Cassie.

Much love Papa of Jayden, Evie,

Levi and Iylah.



Forever in our hearts



The Funeral Service for John will be held in

Holy Family Catholic Church

cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres Gowrie,

on FRIDAY 23 August 2019,

commencing at 12.30pm.

Cremation will follow at Norwood

Park Crematorium.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone

Disease would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.