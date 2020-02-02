|
|
Form 3.7 Notice of intention to apply for probate
Court Procedures Rules 2006
In the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory
Probate jurisdiction
In the estate of JOHN HOWARD BROOK late of Carey Gardens, Unit 22, 111 Carnegie Crescent, Red Hill in the Australian Capital Territory, deceased.
The Public Trustee and Guardian intends to apply to the Court not less than 14 days, and not more than 3 months, after the day this notice is published for probate of the will dated 26 August 2014 of the deceased person to be granted to the Public Trustee and Guardian.
The deceased person's address shown in the will is Unit 3, 16 Woolls Street, Yarralumla in the Australian Capital Territory.
All documents in relation to the estate may be served on the Public Trustee and Guardian at the following address for service:
221 London Circuit
(PO Box 221 Civic Square 2608) Canberra ACT
Creditors and claimants of the estate are required to send particulars of their claims to the address for service within two months of date of publication hereof, after which time the Public Trustee and Guardian may distribute the estate having regard only to those claims as received in writing.
Public Trustee and Guardian
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 2, 2020