White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Plaque Beam Section of the Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford Street
Mitchell
John KELLY


1945 - 2019
John KELLY Obituary
JOHN MICHAEL KELLY 04.03.1945 - 05.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at Jindalee Aged Care Dearly loved father of Lisa. Adored and cherished Poppa of Angus, Maddison and Shayla. If there ever comes a day, When we can't be together. Keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever. A Graveside Service for John will be held in the Plaque Beam Section of the Gungahlin Cemetery Sandford Street Mitchell on THURSDAY, 12 December 2019, commencing at 10am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
