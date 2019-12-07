|
JOHN MICHAEL KELLY 04.03.1945 - 05.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at Jindalee Aged Care Dearly loved father of Lisa. Adored and cherished Poppa of Angus, Maddison and Shayla. If there ever comes a day, When we can't be together. Keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever. A Graveside Service for John will be held in the Plaque Beam Section of the Gungahlin Cemetery Sandford Street Mitchell on THURSDAY, 12 December 2019, commencing at 10am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019