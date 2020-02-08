|
|
JOHN LESLIE (JACK) MCNAMARA Born 5 June 1923. Passed away peacefully on 1st February 2020 at Maranatha Lodge, Batehaven, NSW. Loved and loving husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Warwick & Pam, Philip & Deborah, Francesca & Tibor (dec), Michael & Julie, Janine & Martin. Beloved Grandpa of Daniel, Bernard, Nathan, Gavin, Samuel, Aidan, Miro, Gabriel, Isabella, Padraig, Tristram and Connor. Great Grandpa of Cailin, Henry, Finnegan, Andrew, Eily, Elsie, Matthew, Ashlin, Sophia and Lulu (dec). A life well lived of integrity and service to country, community and church. Jack's warmth, intelligence, humour and integrity will be deeply missed in the family and community. Funeral Mass to celebrate Jack's life will be held on Tuesday 11th February at 11am at St Bernard's Church, 2 David Ave, Batehaven, NSW.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020