White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
John MACHIN


1934 - 2020
John MACHIN Obituary
JOHN MACHIN

21.11.1934 - 6.1.2020



Beloved husband of Jeanette.

Devoted father and father-in-law of

Andrew and Naomi, Blair and Bec

and Morgan and Patrick.

Loving Granda to all his

treasured grandchildren.



So dearly loved, so sadly missed.



Prayers of Christian burial wlll be

held for John in

St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

Cnr Chave and Blackham Sts, Holt,

on TUESDAY 14 January 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.



At the conclusion of prayers,

burial will take place

in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



No flowers by request please.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
