More Obituaries for John MCGREADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John MCGREADY

John MCGREADY Obituary
JOHN MCGREADY 12 November 1931 - 21 October 2019 Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Loving father of Martin, Rose, John Oliver and Michael Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Kieran, Sophie, Oli Patrick, Elise, Aidyn, Zachary John and Orla Jane. Valued father-in-law of Stephane and Jane, and friend to many. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of John will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Boronia Drive, O'Connor on Thursday, 24 October 2019, commencing at 10:30 am. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dr Rose McGready, www.Save2lives-1operation. A donation box will be available.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
