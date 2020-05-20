Home
John Michael "Mick" CURTIN


1942 - 2020
John Michael "Mick" CURTIN Obituary
JOHN MICHAEL CURTIN "Mick" 04 September 1942 - 15 May 2020 Father to Belinda and Michael Curtin. Father-in-law to Orla Curtin. Grandfather to Callum, Aaron, Ollie, Wilbur and Willow Curtin. Brother to Brian Curtin (dec) and Anne Taylor. Chairman, Foundation Member and Life Member of the Canberra Greyhound Racing Club. Awarded Australian Sports Medal 2000. Passed away peacefully with family present at Robina Hospital, Gold Coast after a courageous battle with COPD. May his dog always have the one box and the bookies give him the best odds. Private cremation Wake to be held in Canberra at date TBC.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 20 to May 23, 2020
