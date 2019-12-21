|
GOTHE, John Murray 'Jack' 12th December 2019 Passed peacefully. Late of Bellingen formerly of Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. Dearly beloved husband of Beverley (dec'd). Loved with gratitude by his family, his children and their partners Jacqueline & Michael, Anne & Peter and Nicholas (dec'd). His grandchildren Agatha, Henrietta, Jackson, Melody and his great-grandchildren Harriet, Marlon, Roland and River. Aged 96 Years Love, Respect, Appreciation As per Jack's wishes, a private cremation was held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 20th December 2019. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019