Keith Logue & Sons
42 PARK AVENUE
COFFS HARBOUR, New South Wales 2450
02 6652 1999
John Murray GOTHE

John Murray GOTHE Obituary
GOTHE, John Murray 'Jack' 12th December 2019 Passed peacefully. Late of Bellingen formerly of Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. Dearly beloved husband of Beverley (dec'd). Loved with gratitude by his family, his children and their partners Jacqueline & Michael, Anne & Peter and Nicholas (dec'd). His grandchildren Agatha, Henrietta, Jackson, Melody and his great-grandchildren Harriet, Marlon, Roland and River. Aged 96 Years Love, Respect, Appreciation As per Jack's wishes, a private cremation was held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 20th December 2019. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019
