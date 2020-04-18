Home
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
live-streamed
https://youtu.be/HX9akOiFRxY
1933 - 2020
JOHN PEARCE CAMERON

9 June 1933 - 13 April 2020



Forester, Public Servant, Macadamia Farmer

and long-time Canberran.



Husband of Margaret, Father of Angus and

James, Father-in-law of Joanne, Grandpa to

Laura and Jessica and a lifelong friend to

many both here in Canberra and

in the Northern Rivers, NSW.



A good innings from a gentle man.



Thankyou to the staff at

Mirrinjani Nursing Home for all their

care and dedication to John.



Due to current circumstances

a small family service will be held on

Thursday 23 April 2020 at 12 noon.



The service will be live-streamed

via the following link:

https://youtu.be/HX9akOiFRxY



Please take a moment at this time to

hold John in your thoughts and prayers.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020
