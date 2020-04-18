|
|
JOHN PEARCE CAMERON
9 June 1933 - 13 April 2020
Forester, Public Servant, Macadamia Farmer
and long-time Canberran.
Husband of Margaret, Father of Angus and
James, Father-in-law of Joanne, Grandpa to
Laura and Jessica and a lifelong friend to
many both here in Canberra and
in the Northern Rivers, NSW.
A good innings from a gentle man.
Thankyou to the staff at
Mirrinjani Nursing Home for all their
care and dedication to John.
Due to current circumstances
a small family service will be held on
Thursday 23 April 2020 at 12 noon.
The service will be live-streamed
via the following link:
https://youtu.be/HX9akOiFRxY
Please take a moment at this time to
hold John in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020