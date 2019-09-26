|
Reverend Father John Hilton 15.11.1945 - 22.09.2019 It is with sadness that the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in Adelaide announce that Father John died on Sunday the 22nd of September after a long and protracted fight with cancer. A loved and respected member of our community, Father John was appointed Assistant Priest at Henley Beach in 1986 and was Parish Priest at Henley for two terms, first from 1987-1994 and then from 2009 until the time of his death. As a Pastor he was available and reached out to those who struggled. In the Archdiocese he was involved in the Council for Liturgy and in the formation of Clergy Life and Ministry. His involvement and commitment to Marriage Encounter and Teams of Our Lady took him beyond the parish and overseas. As a Missionary, Fr John started his priestly ministry in Papua New Guinea as a teacher and then studied in Paris and Rome preparing to lecture in the Seminary. However, parish ministry became his calling from the 1970s and he was appointed to parishes in Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide. The Missionaries of the Sacred Heart are very thankful for the support and care that Fr John received in his fight against cancer. We recognize especially Dr Ken Pittman and his Oncology Team and the nursing care at Calvary Hospital, North Adelaide. May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be loved by all.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 26, 2019