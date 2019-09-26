|
RATE, John Hilton 15.11.1945 - 22.09.2019 Much loved son of Perce and Eileen (both dec'd). Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Colleen & Wally, Paul & Alison. Devoted Uncle to Matt & Jaz, Emma & Mark, Ben & Kim, Josh & Kirsten, Jess & Ash, Sam, Nick & Roh, Zachary (dec), Hannah & Andy, James and Connor. Loving Great Uncle to Sophie, Eli, Noah, Willem, Jarvis, Alice, Charlotte & Cassidy. We sincerely thank Dr Ken Pittman and his team at Western Oncology & Calvary Hospital North Adelaide. To John's many friends everywhere, we say thank you. An extraordinary life of love, faith and service to all.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 26, 2019