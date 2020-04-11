|
|
JOHN RICHARD PASSANT
11 November 1953 - 5 April 2020
A man of emotions
Of guesses at life
Watering the strife
To negate the hate
And blossom the love
- Understanding, John Passant
Passed away peacefully
with Patricia by his side.
Husband to Patricia, father to Michael and
Louise and brother of Paul.
Passionate challenger of injustice, radical
activist and socialist, prolific and powerful
writer and poet.
Touching many lives, loving, helpful and much
loved, he leaves a great legacy but a huge
hole in the universe and our lives.
Many thanks to his dear friends who so
enriched his life. Memories can be found
and shared at enpassant.com.au
There will be a Private Funeral on Thursday.
Donations to the Cancer Council.
When he shall die,
Take him and cut him out in little stars,
And he shall make the face of heaven so fine
That all the world will be in love with night,
And pay no worship to the garish sun.
- Romeo and Juliet
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020