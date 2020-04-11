Home
John Richard PASSANT


1953 - 2020
John Richard PASSANT Obituary
JOHN RICHARD PASSANT

11 November 1953 - 5 April 2020



A man of emotions

Of guesses at life

Watering the strife

To negate the hate

And blossom the love

- Understanding, John Passant



Passed away peacefully

with Patricia by his side.



Husband to Patricia, father to Michael and

Louise and brother of Paul.



Passionate challenger of injustice, radical

activist and socialist, prolific and powerful

writer and poet.



Touching many lives, loving, helpful and much

loved, he leaves a great legacy but a huge

hole in the universe and our lives.



Many thanks to his dear friends who so

enriched his life. Memories can be found

and shared at enpassant.com.au



There will be a Private Funeral on Thursday.



Donations to the Cancer Council.



When he shall die,

Take him and cut him out in little stars,

And he shall make the face of heaven so fine

That all the world will be in love with night,

And pay no worship to the garish sun.

- Romeo and Juliet



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
