JOHN ROBERT BARICH 11 May 1938 - 4 March 2020 Passed away peacefully Perth WA (Celebration of Life 11 March 2020) Long time resident of Curtin ACT, former APS Senior Executive Service officer, former PresidentP Australian Family Association WA, member of the Democratic Labor Party (DLP), National Civic Council and The Order of Knights of the Southern Cross WA. Brother of Peter (dec), husband of Dawn and father of Adrian and Jodie, Felicity and Will, Justin and Anne-Marie, Anthony and Cheryl. Grandfather of Arabella, Poppy, Lucia, Madison, Sebastian, Hugo, Billy, Thomas, Raphael, Zacchaeus and Titus. Brother-in-law of Anonietta. Uncle of Angelo and Linda, Robert (dec) and Tanya. Great uncle of Alex, Katie, Karen, Sarah, Elsa, Tess and Marcus. Great-great uncle of Cooper, Charlotte and Aydan. (Sadly missed by all his family and friends)
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020