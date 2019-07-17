Home
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
John SANDEMAN


1928 - 2019
John SANDEMAN Obituary
E/Professor R John Sandeman

OAM BSc (Adel) MSc (Melb) PhD (Cantab)

16 August 1928 - 13 July 2019



Loving & Loved Husband of Kath

Loving Father to Mark & Val, Robert & Dianne, Helen & John, and Ruth

Loving Grandfather to Kim, Peter, Chad, Rachel, Lauren, Phil (dec), Nicky, Jack, Zoe and Angus & their partners

Beloved Great Grandfather to Ali and Mitch



The funeral service of John will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on FRIDAY, 19 July 2019, commencing at 9:00am.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Cancer Council ACT.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019
