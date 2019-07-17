|
E/Professor R John Sandeman
OAM BSc (Adel) MSc (Melb) PhD (Cantab)
16 August 1928 - 13 July 2019
Loving & Loved Husband of Kath
Loving Father to Mark & Val, Robert & Dianne, Helen & John, and Ruth
Loving Grandfather to Kim, Peter, Chad, Rachel, Lauren, Phil (dec), Nicky, Jack, Zoe and Angus & their partners
Beloved Great Grandfather to Ali and Mitch
The funeral service of John will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on FRIDAY, 19 July 2019, commencing at 9:00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Cancer Council ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019