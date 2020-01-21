|
JOHN SULLIVAN 18 January 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of John at Werribee. He was greatly loved by his wife Patricia and daughters Sarah and Clare as well as his son-in-law Gabriel and grandson Ethan. He approached life with immense dignity and kindness and will be sadly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service for John to be held at St Thomas Anglican Church, 117 Synnot St, Werribee on Thursday 23 January 2020 at 10:30am. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Council. WERRIBEE FUNERALS Werribee 03 9741 4603
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 21, 2020