John THOMSON


1939 - 2019
JOHN JAMES THOMSON

21.03.1939 - 26.09.2019



Loving husband of Nancy.

Beloved brother of Charles.

Dearly loved father of David, Vivien and Fiona.

Stepfather to Christopher, Tony and Belinda.

Grandfather of 14.



Rest In Peace



We will forever love you

and you will be missed always.



The Funeral Service for John will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

on WEDNESDAY, 9 October 2019,

commencing at 4.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to

the Leukemia Foundation.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
