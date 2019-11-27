Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of St Dimitrios
corner of Campbell and Collett Streets
Queanbeyan
View Map
More Obituaries for John VELOUDOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John VELOUDOS


1940 - 2019
John VELOUDOS Obituary
JOHN VELOUDOS

Born 6 August 1940

Syros, Greece

Died peacefully with all his

loved ones around him as he

waved goodbye in his home on

24 November 2019



Beloved husband of Katina.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Angelo, Tina and James.

Proud Papou of all his grandchildren

Katherine, John, Eleni, Lily, Nick and Georgie.

Cherished by brother, sister, brother and

sister-in-law's in Greece.



The funeral service for John will be held in

the Greek Orthodox Church of St Dimitrios,

corner of Campbell and Collett Streets,

Queanbeyan on Friday, 29 November 2019,

commencing at 2 pm.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made

to ACT Cancer Council.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019
