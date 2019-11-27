|
|
JOHN VELOUDOS
Born 6 August 1940
Syros, Greece
Died peacefully with all his
loved ones around him as he
waved goodbye in his home on
24 November 2019
Beloved husband of Katina.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Angelo, Tina and James.
Proud Papou of all his grandchildren
Katherine, John, Eleni, Lily, Nick and Georgie.
Cherished by brother, sister, brother and
sister-in-law's in Greece.
The funeral service for John will be held in
the Greek Orthodox Church of St Dimitrios,
corner of Campbell and Collett Streets,
Queanbeyan on Friday, 29 November 2019,
commencing at 2 pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made
to ACT Cancer Council.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019