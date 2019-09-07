|
JOHN WAYNE WOODS Born 11 November 1950 Left us suddenly on 3 September 2019 Son of Russell (dec.) and Marie (dec.), brother to Robyn and David (dec.); husband to Sue, brother-in-law to Wendy, father to Melissa, Andrew and Julia; father-in-law to Alan and Lisa, father-in-law-to-be to Sebastian. Grandfather to William, Sarah, Mia, Grace and Eva, Uncle to Tracey, Leisa, Jodee, Morgan. Great-uncle and inspiration to many. Friend to all. Loved many, loved by all he met, now so sorely missed. We love you, Pappa John.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019