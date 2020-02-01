|
|
JOHN WILLIAM MEADS
1 March 1947 - 25 January 2020
Passed away suddenly aged 72 years.
Much loved partner of Marika.
Beloved Father, Grandfather,
Brother, Uncle and Friend.
Gone too soon, forever in our hearts.
You will be missed everyday.
Memorial service will be held at
Gold Creek Station, Victoria Street,
Hall, on Friday, 7 February 2020,
commencing at 11:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to the Rural Fire Service.
www.rfs.nsw.gov.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020