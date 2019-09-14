Home
John Wayne Woods

'Woodsy'



11 November 1950 - 3 September 2019



Dearly loved husband of Sue

Loving father of Andrew, Melissa and Julia and their partners Lisa, Alan and Sebastian

Much loved Pappa/Grandpa of William, Sarah, Mia, Grace and Eva

Loved brother of Robyn and Uncle to many



A life well lived

A well-deserved rest

Loved by all his family and friends

We will miss you



A funeral service will be held at

Gold Creek Chapel

17 O'Halloran Place, Nicholls on

Monday, 16 September 2019 at 11:00 am



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
