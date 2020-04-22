Home
Jonathan David (John) MOBBS


1948 - 2020
JONATHAN DAVID MOBBS (John), MAJOR (Ret'd) 3.9.1948 - 17.4.2020 Late of Malua Bay and formerly of Canberra. Adored husband of Heulwen, and husband of 35 years to Kerry. Cherished father to Nathan, Geraldine and Jessica, and father-in-law to Yvonne, Erin and Dave. Proud Grandad to Jonah, Callum, Maddie, Lachie, Finn and Max. Brother to Eric, Chris and Mal. He soldiered on in life and finally, through his battle with cancer. Jon will be privately cremated with no attendance. A Memorial Service is planned for family and friends at a future date. No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you will always be there.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 22, 2020
