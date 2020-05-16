Home
Jose QUIROS


1928 - 2020
Jose QUIROS Obituary
JOSE QUIROS

10 August 1928 (Spain)

12 May 2020 (Canberra)



Beloved husband of Josefa (dec).

Loved father and father-in-law of

John and Gail, Maria and Jesus.

Loved grandfather of

Mari Deli, Steven, Mark and Lisa.

Adored great-grandfather of

Gabby, Nicolas, Sofia, Sienna and Amelia.



Will be deeply missed by all his family.



A private cremation will be held on

Wednesday 20th May 2020.

We would also like to thank all our

family & friends for the support we

have received during this sad time.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
