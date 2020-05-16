|
|
JOSE QUIROS
10 August 1928 (Spain)
12 May 2020 (Canberra)
Beloved husband of Josefa (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law of
John and Gail, Maria and Jesus.
Loved grandfather of
Mari Deli, Steven, Mark and Lisa.
Adored great-grandfather of
Gabby, Nicolas, Sofia, Sienna and Amelia.
Will be deeply missed by all his family.
A private cremation will be held on
Wednesday 20th May 2020.
We would also like to thank all our
family & friends for the support we
have received during this sad time.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020