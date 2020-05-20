Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose STEPHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose STEPHENS


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jose STEPHENS Obituary
Jose Enid Stephens

4 August 1921 - 15 May 2020



An inspiration to us all.

Jose will be truly missed by

those who knew her.



Loving wife of Stan (dec).

Adored mother of Pam and

mother-in-law of Jim.

Much loved Mimi of Michelle and Jason,

Nina and Andy, Janine and James.

Delighted and proud Great-Grand Mimi of

Aaron, Phoebe, Liam and Carmen.

Daughter of Alice and Bill Harris (both dec).

Adored and good mate to brother Bill Harris

and loving sister to Gwen Harris (dec).

Sister-in-law to Peg (dec),

aunty to Jill, Meg and John

and their families.



Friend to many, many more.

A thank you to the caring staff at

RFBI Holt Masonic Village.



A private memorial service

will be held for Jose.

An afternoon tea for all those that

knew this beautiful lady will be held

when we can gather in greater numbers.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -