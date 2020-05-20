|
Jose Enid Stephens
4 August 1921 - 15 May 2020
An inspiration to us all.
Jose will be truly missed by
those who knew her.
Loving wife of Stan (dec).
Adored mother of Pam and
mother-in-law of Jim.
Much loved Mimi of Michelle and Jason,
Nina and Andy, Janine and James.
Delighted and proud Great-Grand Mimi of
Aaron, Phoebe, Liam and Carmen.
Daughter of Alice and Bill Harris (both dec).
Adored and good mate to brother Bill Harris
and loving sister to Gwen Harris (dec).
Sister-in-law to Peg (dec),
aunty to Jill, Meg and John
and their families.
Friend to many, many more.
A thank you to the caring staff at
RFBI Holt Masonic Village.
A private memorial service
will be held for Jose.
An afternoon tea for all those that
knew this beautiful lady will be held
when we can gather in greater numbers.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020