JOSEPH BLACKER
(JOE)
Born 11 December 1946.
Sadly passed away Saturday
7 September 2019.
Loved and loving husband of Trish.
Father and father-in-law of Scott (dec),
Martin and Liz, Grant and Gabrielle.
Doting and adored Pop to
Lucy, Charlie and Oscar;
Will, Hughie and Ted (Ireland).
Will be sadly missed by his
brothers, sister and in-laws;
Gus,Julie,Maria, Dougles and Huckle (dec ).
A special thanks to all the
medical team at Calvary Hospital and
the ICU team at Canberra Hospital
for their care and support of Dad.
The funeral service will be held
in St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church,
Lhotsky Street, Charnwood on Wednesday,
18 September 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm.
Private Cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be
made to St Vincent de Paul.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019