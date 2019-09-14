Home
Joseph BLACKER

Joseph BLACKER Obituary
JOSEPH BLACKER

(JOE)



Born 11 December 1946.

Sadly passed away Saturday

7 September 2019.

Loved and loving husband of Trish.

Father and father-in-law of Scott (dec),

Martin and Liz, Grant and Gabrielle.

Doting and adored Pop to

Lucy, Charlie and Oscar;

Will, Hughie and Ted (Ireland).

Will be sadly missed by his

brothers, sister and in-laws;

Gus,Julie,Maria, Dougles and Huckle (dec ).



A special thanks to all the

medical team at Calvary Hospital and

the ICU team at Canberra Hospital

for their care and support of Dad.



The funeral service will be held

in St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church,

Lhotsky Street, Charnwood on Wednesday,

18 September 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm.



Private Cremation.



In lieu of flowers donations may be

made to St Vincent de Paul.

Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
