|
|
JOSEPH RAYMOND JAMIESON
11 July 1952 - 16 October 2019
Beloved husband of Carolyn.
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of
Stephen and Emma,
Amanda and Trevor, Robert and Alicia.
Adored poppy of Holly, Jayden,
Ava and Stella.
Loved brother and brother-in-law of
John and Barbara,
Peter and Ann, Judy, Barry (dec)
and Rosie (dec).
'Always remembered forever in our hearts'
A service to celebrate Joe's life
will be held in the Tobin Brothers Chapel
101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen,
on THURSDAY 24 October 2019,
commencing at 130pm.
At the conclusion of service burial
will take place at the
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford street Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers donations to Canberra aged care in Lyneham would be appreciated.
