Joseph Raymond JAMIESON


1952 - 2019
Joseph Raymond JAMIESON Obituary
JOSEPH RAYMOND JAMIESON

11 July 1952 - 16 October 2019



Beloved husband of Carolyn.

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of

Stephen and Emma,

Amanda and Trevor, Robert and Alicia.

Adored poppy of Holly, Jayden,

Ava and Stella.

Loved brother and brother-in-law of

John and Barbara,

Peter and Ann, Judy, Barry (dec)

and Rosie (dec).



'Always remembered forever in our hearts'



A service to celebrate Joe's life

will be held in the Tobin Brothers Chapel

101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen,

on THURSDAY 24 October 2019,

commencing at 130pm.



At the conclusion of service burial

will take place at the

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford street Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers donations to Canberra aged care in Lyneham would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
