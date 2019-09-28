Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH SMITH

Add a Memory
JOSEPH SMITH Obituary
JOSEPH FRANCIS SMITH

21 February 1939 - 17 September 2019



A fighter till the end and loved

by his family and friends.

He worked tirelessly for the happiness

of others and in support of his Church.

Loved and missed by Cliona, David,

Charlie, Luly and Toad.



In God's care



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Joseph will be held in St Michael's

Catholic Church, Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen

on Friday, 4 October 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.