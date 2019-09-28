|
JOSEPH FRANCIS SMITH
21 February 1939 - 17 September 2019
A fighter till the end and loved
by his family and friends.
He worked tirelessly for the happiness
of others and in support of his Church.
Loved and missed by Cliona, David,
Charlie, Luly and Toad.
In God's care
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Joseph will be held in St Michael's
Catholic Church, Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen
on Friday, 4 October 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019