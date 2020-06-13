|
ORFORD, Joseph Thomas (Joe) 6th June 2020 at Opal Edgewood Park, Denhams Beach, age 93 years. Born Warrington England, emigrated to Canberra in 1962. Survived by Joyce Mary, loving wife of 72 years. Father to Robert & Peter, father in law to Kathy and Fiona. Grandad to Michelle, Julie, Angela, Linda, Mia & Serena. Great grandfather to 10 and great great grandfather to 3. Loved by all who knew him. A family funeral will be held on Friday 19th June 2020 at Broulee Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020