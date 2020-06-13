Home
Services
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
Broulee Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph ORFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas (Joe) ORFORD

Add a Memory
Joseph Thomas (Joe) ORFORD Obituary
ORFORD, Joseph Thomas (Joe) 6th June 2020 at Opal Edgewood Park, Denhams Beach, age 93 years. Born Warrington England, emigrated to Canberra in 1962. Survived by Joyce Mary, loving wife of 72 years. Father to Robert & Peter, father in law to Kathy and Fiona. Grandad to Michelle, Julie, Angela, Linda, Mia & Serena. Great grandfather to 10 and great great grandfather to 3. Loved by all who knew him. A family funeral will be held on Friday 19th June 2020 at Broulee Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -