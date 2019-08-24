|
|
Dr Joseph (Joe) Walker
8 August 1941 - 15 August 2019
Beloved husband of June (dec) and
beloved husband for 26 years of Janet.
Treasured dad and step-dad to
Jo-Anne, Briohny, Siobhan,
Richard, Vanessa and Philip.
Adored by his grandchildren Ella, William,
Lachlan, Nina, Spencer, Vincent and Max.
Joe will be missed by his many friends and colleagues from CSIRO and beyond.
Joe's funeral service will be held in the
Great Hall, University House, ANU
I Balmain Cres, Acton on
TUESDAY 27 August 2019,
commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019