Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Joseph WALKER


1941 - 2019
Joseph WALKER Obituary
Dr Joseph (Joe) Walker



8 August 1941 - 15 August 2019



Beloved husband of June (dec) and

beloved husband for 26 years of Janet.

Treasured dad and step-dad to

Jo-Anne, Briohny, Siobhan,

Richard, Vanessa and Philip.

Adored by his grandchildren Ella, William,

Lachlan, Nina, Spencer, Vincent and Max.



Joe will be missed by his many friends and colleagues from CSIRO and beyond.



Joe's funeral service will be held in the

Great Hall, University House, ANU

I Balmain Cres, Acton on

TUESDAY 27 August 2019,

commencing at 2.00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
