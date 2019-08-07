Home
Josephene RICHARDS

Josephene RICHARDS Obituary
JOSEPHENE PATRICIA RICHARDS

13 May 1930 - 3 August 2019



Beloved wife of Reg (dec).

Dearly loved mother of Susan and Raelene.

Loved mother-in-law of Eddy (dec) and Glenn.

Loved grandmother of

Adam, Amy, Megan, Samantha, Charles

and their partners.

Beloved great-grandmother of Harvey.

Much loved and sadly missed

by all her family and friends.



At home with God.



Special thanks to the staff at

Kangara Waters Nursing Home

for their care of Josephene.



The funeral service for Josephene will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

9 August 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019
