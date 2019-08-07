|
|
JOSEPHENE PATRICIA RICHARDS
13 May 1930 - 3 August 2019
Beloved wife of Reg (dec).
Dearly loved mother of Susan and Raelene.
Loved mother-in-law of Eddy (dec) and Glenn.
Loved grandmother of
Adam, Amy, Megan, Samantha, Charles
and their partners.
Beloved great-grandmother of Harvey.
Much loved and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
At home with God.
Special thanks to the staff at
Kangara Waters Nursing Home
for their care of Josephene.
The funeral service for Josephene will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
9 August 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019