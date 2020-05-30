|
|
Josephine Lee (nee Maher)
3 February 1941 - 26 May 2020
Aged 79 years
Cherished wife of Brian (dec).
Most loving mother and mother-in-law of
Craig (dec), Damian and Kathryn,
Peta and James.
Adored Grandma of Emma, Samantha,
Angela (Annie) and Patrick.
Forever in our hearts.
A Mass celebrating Josephine's life
will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
Pearce on Tuesday 2 June 2020.
Please contact
Toscan Dinn Funerals for further details.
Donations to Palliative Care ACT.
www.pallcareact.org.au/donate
Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020