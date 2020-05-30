Home
JOSEPHINE LEE


1941 - 2020
JOSEPHINE LEE Obituary
Josephine Lee (nee Maher)

3 February 1941 - 26 May 2020

Aged 79 years



Cherished wife of Brian (dec).

Most loving mother and mother-in-law of

Craig (dec), Damian and Kathryn,

Peta and James.

Adored Grandma of Emma, Samantha,

Angela (Annie) and Patrick.



Forever in our hearts.



A Mass celebrating Josephine's life

will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

Pearce on Tuesday 2 June 2020.



Please contact

Toscan Dinn Funerals for further details.



Donations to Palliative Care ACT.

www.pallcareact.org.au/donate



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020
