Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Josip PERSIC


1945 - 2020
Josip PERSIC Obituary
JOSIP PERSIC

24-11-1945 - 22-2-2020

Passed away peacefully

surrounded by his family



Loving husband of Vera.

Beloved father and father-in-law

of Mira & George, Zorica & Bill, Nik & Maria.

Loved Dida of Edward, Benjamin,

Jennifer, Grace, Jemima, Sofia and Emilia.



Mass will be held for Josip

in St Augustine's Catholic Church

Beasley Street, Farrer

On THURSDAY 27 February 2020

Commencing at 10am



Burial will follow the Mass at

Gungahlin Cemetery

Sandford street Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020
