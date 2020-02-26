|
|
JOSIP PERSIC
24-11-1945 - 22-2-2020
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family
Loving husband of Vera.
Beloved father and father-in-law
of Mira & George, Zorica & Bill, Nik & Maria.
Loved Dida of Edward, Benjamin,
Jennifer, Grace, Jemima, Sofia and Emilia.
Mass will be held for Josip
in St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley Street, Farrer
On THURSDAY 27 February 2020
Commencing at 10am
Burial will follow the Mass at
Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford street Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020