Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
corner Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescent
Gowrie
JOY RYAN


1951 - 2020
JOY RYAN Obituary
JOY RYAN

(nee Stewart)

4 January 1951 - 9 March 2020



Beloved wife of Peter.

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law

of Natasha and Andrew, Benjamin and Kirrily,

Nicholas and Holly.

Adored grandmother of Dylan, Liam,

Jacob, Hamish, Harvey and Maisie.



Now at peace



The funeral service for Joy will be held in

Holy Family Catholic Church,

corner Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescent,

Gowrie on Tuesday, 17 March 2020,

commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
