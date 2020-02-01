|
|
JOY THOMAS
3 December 1937 - 25 January 2020
Loving and loved wife of Lance for 61 years.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Taryn and Craig, Dale and Cheryl.
Loving sister of Keith and Ross.
Adored Grandy of Kirsty, Amy, Jared,
Jessica, Paige, Molly and Great-Grandy
of Ruby, Phoebe, Joshua, and
highly regarding of their father, Stuart.
Joy passed away peacefully,
surrounded by her loving family.
She fought to the end.
The funeral service for Joy will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,
6 February 2020, commencing at 10:30 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020