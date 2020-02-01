Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
1937 - 2020
Joy THOMAS Obituary
JOY THOMAS

3 December 1937 - 25 January 2020



Loving and loved wife of Lance for 61 years.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Taryn and Craig, Dale and Cheryl.

Loving sister of Keith and Ross.

Adored Grandy of Kirsty, Amy, Jared,

Jessica, Paige, Molly and Great-Grandy

of Ruby, Phoebe, Joshua, and

highly regarding of their father, Stuart.



Joy passed away peacefully,

surrounded by her loving family.



She fought to the end.



The funeral service for Joy will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,

6 February 2020, commencing at 10:30 am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
