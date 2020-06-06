Home
Joyce COOK


1928 - 2020
Joyce COOK Obituary
[[PONCRM000204]]

JOYCE LILLIAN COOK

3 August 1928 - 25 May 2020



Beloved wife of Brian (dec).

Father and father-in-law of

Peter and Sue Cook,

Jenny and Mark Linsley.

Much loved grandmother

and great-grandmother.



Admired, loved, respected

and so dearly missed.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Joyce will be celebrated in

St Peter Chanel's Catholic Church,

Weston Street, Yarralumla on Friday,

12 June 2020, commencing at 11:00am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
