|
|
DUCK RSM,
Sr Stephanie (Joyce)
8 November 1928 - 17 April 2020
Sr Stephanie died peacefully at
Calvary Haydon Retirement Community,
Canberra.
Loved member of the Institute of the
Sisters of Mercy
Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Daughter of Horace and Frances Duck,
(both deceased), Loved Sister of
Keith (dec), Greg (dec), Jack (dec),
Athol, and Ann Haynes.
Loved aunt and cousin to
her extended family.
A private Funeral Service and Burial will
take place as per Government Regulations
on Thursday 30 April 2020.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020