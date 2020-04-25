Home
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
Joyce DUCK


1928 - 2020
Joyce DUCK Obituary
DUCK RSM,

Sr Stephanie (Joyce)

8 November 1928 - 17 April 2020



Sr Stephanie died peacefully at

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community,

Canberra.



Loved member of the Institute of the

Sisters of Mercy

Australia and Papua New Guinea.



Daughter of Horace and Frances Duck,

(both deceased), Loved Sister of

Keith (dec), Greg (dec), Jack (dec),

Athol, and Ann Haynes.

Loved aunt and cousin to

her extended family.



A private Funeral Service and Burial will

take place as per Government Regulations

on Thursday 30 April 2020.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
