Home
Services
J Kirk & Sons Funeral Directors Hervey Bay
224 Urraween Road
Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655
07 4124 2524
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
J Kirk & Sons Funeral Directors Hervey Bay
224 Urraween Road
Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce WORTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Margaret WORTHY

Add a Memory
Joyce Margaret WORTHY Obituary
WORTHY, Joyce Margaret (nee MENZIES) Formerly of Westlake, ACT. Passed away surrounded by her family at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Qld, on 24th May 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved soul-mate, much loved and cherished wife of John. Amazing and devoted mother to her children Julie, John, Neville and David. Adored Nanna to her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by friends and extended family. A Service for Joyce will be held at J Kirk & Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium, tomorrow (Thursday), 4th June. J. KIRK & SONS AFDA Hervey Bay - 07 4124 2524
Published in The Canberra Times on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -