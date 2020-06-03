|
|
WORTHY, Joyce Margaret (nee MENZIES) Formerly of Westlake, ACT. Passed away surrounded by her family at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Qld, on 24th May 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved soul-mate, much loved and cherished wife of John. Amazing and devoted mother to her children Julie, John, Neville and David. Adored Nanna to her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by friends and extended family. A Service for Joyce will be held at J Kirk & Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium, tomorrow (Thursday), 4th June. J. KIRK & SONS AFDA Hervey Bay - 07 4124 2524
Published in The Canberra Times on June 3, 2020